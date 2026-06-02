Traffic cameras capture motorcycle chase through Twin Cities

A chase involving a motorcyclist and multiple Minnesota state troopers ended in a crash in St. Paul Tuesday morning.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured the motorcyclist as they fled troopers at high speeds on busy interstates from Bloomington to St. Paul. At one point, eight troopers were pursuing them.

The chase ended when the motorcyclist crashed near Cayuga and L'Orient streets.

WCCO has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.