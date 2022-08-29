Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Monday begins long stretch of beautiful weather

MINNEAPOLIS -- Beautiful weather is coming our way, and it's going to stick around for a while.

Both Monday and Tuesday will be windy, but aside from that, it's hard to find fault with the forecast. Dew points will drop on Monday and stay in the comfortable range for the foreseeable future. Highs will be in the low 80s until Friday, when they'll climb a couple of degrees higher.

We'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the week, too.

"Our NEXT Weather change is beautiful weather, and then we don't see a change for a long time," WCCO's Katie Steiner said.

