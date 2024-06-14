Top10WxDay in Minnesota to end the workweek, with rain to follow

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from June 14, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from June 14, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from June 14, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — A great day of weather is on tap for Minnesota Friday, but there is some rain expected over the weekend. Plus, Father's Day is looking like a bit of a scorcher.

Sunshine continues throughout the day Friday, with some clouds moving through. High temperatures are expected to reach 83 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Due to the sun, warmth, low humidity and light wind, WCCO's NEXT Weather team has declared Friday a #Top10WxDay. Make sure to get out and enjoy it, because changes are on the way.

Rain Saturday and hot temps for Father's Day

Another round of rain is expected to sweep through the state on Saturday. The Twin Cities will likely see precipitation later in the day, with moisture likely sticking around overnight into the morning hours. Temperatures aren't expected to reach much higher than the mid-70s.

Then on Sunday for Father's Day, temps will spike and are expected to get to 90 degrees or close to it. Heat will be accompanied by partly sunny and humid conditions.

Next week's outlook

The start of the week will be hot, too, with temps expected in the upper-80s and near 90.

"We will be on the fringe of a heat dome that builds east, so we are expected some above-average [temperature] days," meteorologist Joseph Dames said.

Expect isolated storms to also start the week. Temperatures will cool to the lower 80s by Wednesday.