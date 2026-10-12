Emmer says poverty is at its lowest level ever. Census data show a more mixed picture.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer defended President Trump's handling of the economy Sunday, saying poverty is at its lowest level ever and grocery inflation has fallen to 2%. The data tell a more complicated story.

Emmer, a Republican who represents Minnesota's 6th Congressional District, made the comments on ABC's "This Week" just over three weeks before the midterm election. He faces Democrat Doug Chapin on Nov. 3.

"Nobody wants to report on the fact real wages are up, poverty is at the lowest level ever," Emmer said. "Grocery inflation, under Biden it was 13%, under Trump it is 2%. Eleven points better, but you guys don't report this stuff."

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Representative Tom Emmer, Republican of Minnesota and House Majority Whip, during the Republican Members Issues Conference at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2026. SAUL LOEB /AFP via Getty Images

According to the U.S. Census Bureau's recent numbers, poverty reached a low of 10.2% in 2025. The bureau estimates the rate is up to 12.1% this year. Rates had been falling consistently since former President Joe Biden's first year in office, when they were 11.5%.

Overall inflation dropped from 7% in 2021 to 2.9% by the end of Biden's term, according to the U.S. Inflation Calculator. It is now 3.4%, an increase since January.

Grocery inflation was highest in 2022 at 10.4%, below the 13% Emmer cited. It fell to 2.3% by the end of Biden's term and peaked at 3.2% under Mr. Trump in April.

Experts say today's inflation is largely driven by energy costs, which rose 16% this year.

Emmer also defended the Iran war. "Trump took the action no one else would take for 47 years," he said, arguing Iran was "on the cusp of having nuclear capability."

Emmer's district includes the St. Cloud area and several communities in the north and west Twin Cities metro, including Blaine, Chanhassen, Chaska, Waconia and St. Michael-Albertville