Tips to save on energy costs during extreme heat

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the heat on the way, air conditioners will be cranking Tuesday, and that drives up your home energy bills.

Alan and Nancy Helfinstine already have a plan for this summer's heat.

"We might bump our thermostat up a few degrees to save a little on energy," they said.

Experts say air conditioning accounts for more than 40% of homeowners' energy use in the summertime. Here are some tips on what you can do to keep your energy costs low when it's heating up.

First, make sure your air conditioner can work efficiently by replacing dirty filters and cleaning off the outdoor coils.

"If there's more dirt and dander inside your house that air isn't able to go through as smoothly as you like it to," Steve LaTart, with Dean's Home Services, said.

If you're going to be gone in the day, experts say it can be more energy efficient to leave the thermostat at a lower consistent setting rather than letting it up in the house all day and trying to rapidly cool it down when you get home.

Aside from the air conditioner, LaTart says now is the time to make sure your ceiling fans are turning the right way.

"You want counterclockwise in the summertime, clockwise in the wintertime," LaTart said.

A fan turning counterclockwise will help create a downdraft for a cool breeze.

Try to avoid opening the fridge as that takes up energy, too. And unplug any electronics and appliances that aren't in use.

All that's left is to decide what temperature you're comfortable paying for inside the house.

LaTart says homeowners should also make sure their air conditioner is working before hot weather arrives, as home repair services get backed up during those times.