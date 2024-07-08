Timberwolves sign first-round picks Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr.

Wolves’ Anderson, McDaniels talk about end of season: “We matured in a lot of ways”

Wolves’ Anderson, McDaniels talk about end of season: “We matured in a lot of ways”

Wolves’ Anderson, McDaniels talk about end of season: “We matured in a lot of ways”

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves officially signed guards Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr., the team announced on Monday.

The terms of the agreements have not been released, per team policy.

The Timberwolves selected Dillingham in the first round of the NBA draft after a trade with San Antonio for the eighth overall pick. They finished the first round by selecting Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. at No. 27.

Rob Dillingham #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats against the Texas A&M Aggies during the quarterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 15, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

Dillingham, 19, spent his only college season at Kentucky, averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 23.3 minutes per game while making 44.4% of his 3-point attempts. He was named SEC's Sixth Man of the Year after leading Divison I with 474 points off the bench.

Dillingham appeared in 32 games last season, scoring in double-figures 27 times, including eight games with more than 20 points.

Shannon averaged 23.0 points on 47.5% shooting, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 32 games at the University of Illinois last season. He ranked third in the country in scoring and broke the Illinois single-season scoring record with 736 points.

In two seasons with Illinois, Shannon totaled 1,270 points, 272 rebounds and 160 assists. Before that, Shannon spent three years at Texas Tech, totaling 915 points, 223 rebounds, 120 assists and 80 steals across 83 games.

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) plays against Duquesne in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. Charlie Neibergall / AP

Shannon's stellar final season with the Illini — he was the MVP of the Big Ten Tournament, among other accolades — was overshadowed by a pending rape charge in Kansas. He was found not guilty last month after a jury spent less than two hours deliberating the verdict.