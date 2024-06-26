Illini star Terrence Shannon Jr. selected by Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA Draft

NEW YORK (CBS) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Fighting Illini basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. in the NBA Draft Wednesday night.

The Timberwolves picked Shannon at No. 27.

CBS Sports called Shannon a "ball-dominant wing with three-level scoring chops and plenty of defensive upside."

He led Illinois to a Big Ten Tournament, and then an appearance in the Elite Eight in the NCAA basketball tournament this past season.

Last month, Shannon was acquitted of charges he sexually assaulted a woman in Kansas last fall.

The acquittal capped a tumultuous several months for the Lincoln Park High School graduate. After being charged, he was suspended from the University of Illinois men's basketball team for multiple games. He later sued the university and was reinstated to the team.

There had been some rumblings of interest in Shannon from the Bulls. Instead, he will join a T-wolves team on the rise that lost in the Western Conference Finals.