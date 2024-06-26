Watch CBS News
Timberwolves trade for No. 8 pick Rob Dillingham in 2024 NBA Draft

By Riley Moser

NEW YORK CITY — The Minnesota Timberwolves are reported to have acquired the NBA's eighth overall draft pick, Rob Dillingham, on Wednesday night.

Sources say the Wolves traded a 2031 unprotected first pick and a protected 2030 pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs for Dillingham.

The 6-foot-1, 164-pound Dillingham spent his only college season at Kentucky, averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 23.3 minutes per game while making 44.4% of his 3-point attempts. The native of North Carolina is a shot creator and dynamic scorer who can give the Timberwolves some needed production off the bench.

He was named SEC's Sixth Man of the Year after leading Divison I with 474 points off the bench. He was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

The Timberwolves ended the most recent regular season 56-26 — the second-best season in its history. The team made it to the Western Conference finals before losing in five games to Dallas.

