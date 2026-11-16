Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 of his career-high 34 points in the second quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves recovered from a slow start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 106-98 on Monday night in the opener of a two-game set.

Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota, which was coming off a home loss to Chicago on Saturday night. Jaden McDaniels had 13 points for the Timberwolves, who got just six points on 2-of-13 shooting from LaMelo Ball after he went 7-for-25 against the Bulls.

Deni Avdija scored 27 points to lead Portland, which had won three in a row and has been playing well under coach Micah Nori, a former Minnesota assistant who made his return to Target Center. Donovan Clingan had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Trail Blazers as his size gave Minnesota trouble, particularly early.

Minnesota continues to thrive in the absence of star Anthony Edwards and didn't have backup guard Jaylen Clark on Monday due to a right hamstring strain. Edwards has missed the past 10 games while recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. Minnesota is 7-3 in those and had won five in a row before Saturday.

Shannon keyed a 21-9 run to end the second half for Minnesota, leading to a 59-51 halftime advantage. With Shannon taking control again early in the fourth, the Timberwolves extended their lead to 19 points and Nori emptied his bench with 7:28 left.

Shannon added six rebounds and three assists.

Avdija's drives to the basket helped Portland build a 10-point advantage in the first half as 22 of the Blazers' first 41 points came in the paint.

Up next

The teams meet again Tuesday night at Target Center.