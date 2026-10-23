Minnesota Timberwolves dominate glass, cruise past Orlando Magic 115-93

Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels each scored 15 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Orlando Magic 115-93 on Friday night.

Rudy Gobert added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves (2-0), off to their best start since winning their first two games five years ago.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and nine boards for the Magic (0-2), who held Edwards largely in check throughout the game.

Fresh off a 45-point effort at Miami Wednesday, Edwards nailed a 3 for his first points but then missed his next 10 field goals. He finished just 5 of 23 from the floor, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range.

But the Timberwolves didn't need him. They hammered the Magic on the glass, outrebounding Orlando 60-43. Minnesota posted a 21-8 advantage on the offensive boards, which led to 17 second-chance points, and held the Magic without an offensive rebound over the game's first 19 minutes.

Minnesota, which never trailed, put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Magic 29-15 to build a 26-point lead. As a result, head coach Chris Finch was able to rest most of his starters, including guard LaMelo Ball, over the bulk of the fourth quarter.

The Timberwolves never trailed and held Orlando to just seven points off seven turnovers, capitalizing on the Magic's poor shooting. Orlando shot just 44% from the field, including a dismal 20.5% beyond the arc.

Orlando's Franz Wagner (1 for 6), Desmond Bane (1 for 9) were a combined 2 for 15 from 3-point range. Wagner still added 18 points.

Paolo Banchero, who sat out the fourth quarter with right ankle soreness, had 14 points and six rebounds.

Timberwolves: Host Toronto on Sunday.

Magic: Travel to face the New York Knicks on Sunday.