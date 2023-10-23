Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels agree to multiyear contract extension

MINNEAPOLIS — After locking up Anthony Edwards earlier this offseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves have signed another key player in their young core.

The Timberwolves announced Monday the team signed Jaden McDaniels to a multiyear contract extension.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday the deal is for five years and $136 million.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels has agreed to a five-year, $136M contract extension, his agents Nima Namakian of @InnovateSports and Bill Duffy of @WME_Sports tell me and @JonKrawczynski. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2023

McDaniels, 23, was originally drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020, then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and again to the Wolves.

McDaniels averaged 12.1 points a game for the Wolves last year, the best mark of his career. He started all but three games, though he missed the playoffs with a hand injury caused by punching a wall in frustration.

The lean, lengthy McDaniels is considered among the league's elite defenders. In this year's NBA general managers survey, McDaniels received votes as the player most likely to have a breakout season.

The Wolves also signed young center Naz Reid to an extension this offseason. Reid got a three-year, $42 million deal.