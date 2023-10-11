Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards earns high praise in annual NBA GM survey
MINNEAPOLIS — The results of the NBA's annual general manager survey are out, and while the Minnesota Timberwolves themselves are somewhat underrated, star Anthony Edwards is certainly not.
The survey asked NBA GMs 50 questions about the league's teams, players, coaches and offseason moves. GMs were not allowed to vote for their own team, coaches or players.
The league seems awfully high on Edwards, who has unquestionably become the foundation of the Wolves' future. GMs seem less certain about that future overall, however, with the Wolves projected to finish worse than they did last year. Let's start there.
Western Conference rankings
The Wolves are not ranked as a top-10 team in the Western Conference. Here are the GMs' rankings in the west:
- Denver Nuggets
- Phoenix Suns
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Golden State Warriors
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Memphis Grizzlies
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Sacramento Kings
- Dallas Mavericks
- Oklahoma City Thunder
Last season, the Wolves finished eighth in the Western Conference, ahead of the Thunder and Mavericks and tied with the Pelicans.
The GMs expect the Denver Nuggets or Boston Celtics to win the title this year.
Franchise cornerstones
The survey asked GMs which one player they would pick to start a franchise with. Unsurprisingly, two-time MVP and one-time Finals MVP Nikola Jokic was the top choice. But finishing fifth was Edwards, with 7% of the votes. Edwards was picked ahead of Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Boston's Jayson Tatum.
The Wolves clearly agree with the league's assessment. They gave Edwards a five-year contract this offseason worth up to $260 million.
Breakout players
Edwards was the league's top choice to have a breakout season this year, with nearly a quarter of respondents picking him. Teammate Jaden McDaniels also received votes.
Edwards was chosen ahead of Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero of Orlando and Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey.
Wolves fans might argue Edwards has already had his breakout season — he played all but one game last year, averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists a contest and made the All-Star roster as an injury replacement. But a strong playoff performance in which he averaged 31.6 points against the eventual NBA champion Nuggets clearly has the league thinking he can take an even bigger step forward this season.
Best shooting guard
The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker dominated the best shooting guard voting, with 63% of respondents picking him. Steph Curry finished second (and first as best point guard). Three players tied for third — Dallas' Luka Dončić, Edwards and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Dončić has made four All-NBA teams and received MVP votes, so Edwards is breathing rarefied air in this category.
Most athletic player
Edwards was voted the league's third-most athletic player, behind Ja Morant of the Grizzlies and former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks.
Best interior defender
Wolves' center Rudy Gobert was voted the second-best interior defender in the league, behind Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. and tied with Milwaukee's Brook Lopez. Gobert won the category last year with 83% of the vote — he received just 17% this year.
Best offensive coach
Head coach Chris Finch was voted the fourth-best offensive coach in the league, behind Mike Brown of the Kings, Steve Kerr of the Warriors and Michael Malone of the Nuggets.
The team's offensive rating last season was in the bottom quarter of the league, but they were missing Karl-Anthony Towns for much of the season.
Best future coach
The survey also asked GMs which current player would make the best head coach someday. Mike Conley, who joined the Wolves in a midseason trade last year, finished tied for second.
