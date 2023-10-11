Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards earns high praise in annual NBA GM survey

MINNEAPOLIS — The results of the NBA's annual general manager survey are out, and while the Minnesota Timberwolves themselves are somewhat underrated, star Anthony Edwards is certainly not.

The survey asked NBA GMs 50 questions about the league's teams, players, coaches and offseason moves. GMs were not allowed to vote for their own team, coaches or players.

The league seems awfully high on Edwards, who has unquestionably become the foundation of the Wolves' future. GMs seem less certain about that future overall, however, with the Wolves projected to finish worse than they did last year. Let's start there.

Western Conference rankings

The Wolves are not ranked as a top-10 team in the Western Conference. Here are the GMs' rankings in the west:

Denver Nuggets Phoenix Suns Los Angeles Lakers Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Clippers Memphis Grizzlies New Orleans Pelicans Sacramento Kings Dallas Mavericks Oklahoma City Thunder

Last season, the Wolves finished eighth in the Western Conference, ahead of the Thunder and Mavericks and tied with the Pelicans.

The GMs expect the Denver Nuggets or Boston Celtics to win the title this year.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 07: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves gestures during the first half of the preseason NBA game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks at Etihad Arena on October 07, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Christopher Pike / Getty Images

Franchise cornerstones

The survey asked GMs which one player they would pick to start a franchise with. Unsurprisingly, two-time MVP and one-time Finals MVP Nikola Jokic was the top choice. But finishing fifth was Edwards, with 7% of the votes. Edwards was picked ahead of Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Boston's Jayson Tatum.

The Wolves clearly agree with the league's assessment. They gave Edwards a five-year contract this offseason worth up to $260 million.

Breakout players

Edwards was the league's top choice to have a breakout season this year, with nearly a quarter of respondents picking him. Teammate Jaden McDaniels also received votes.

Edwards was chosen ahead of Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero of Orlando and Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey.

Wolves fans might argue Edwards has already had his breakout season — he played all but one game last year, averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists a contest and made the All-Star roster as an injury replacement. But a strong playoff performance in which he averaged 31.6 points against the eventual NBA champion Nuggets clearly has the league thinking he can take an even bigger step forward this season.

Best shooting guard

The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker dominated the best shooting guard voting, with 63% of respondents picking him. Steph Curry finished second (and first as best point guard). Three players tied for third — Dallas' Luka Dončić, Edwards and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Dončić has made four All-NBA teams and received MVP votes, so Edwards is breathing rarefied air in this category.

Most athletic player

Edwards was voted the league's third-most athletic player, behind Ja Morant of the Grizzlies and former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 21: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives around Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Target Center on April 21, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Denver won the game 120-111 to take a 3-0 series lead. Getty Images

Best interior defender

Wolves' center Rudy Gobert was voted the second-best interior defender in the league, behind Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. and tied with Milwaukee's Brook Lopez. Gobert won the category last year with 83% of the vote — he received just 17% this year.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves talks with his player Anthony Edwards #1 against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on February 26, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Getty Images

Best offensive coach

Head coach Chris Finch was voted the fourth-best offensive coach in the league, behind Mike Brown of the Kings, Steve Kerr of the Warriors and Michael Malone of the Nuggets.

The team's offensive rating last season was in the bottom quarter of the league, but they were missing Karl-Anthony Towns for much of the season.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 13: Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on March 13, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images

Best future coach

The survey also asked GMs which current player would make the best head coach someday. Mike Conley, who joined the Wolves in a midseason trade last year, finished tied for second.