Jaden McDaniels had 32 points and 10 rebounds, LaMelo Ball added 19 points before leaving with an ankle injury and the Minnesota Timberwolves improved to 3-0 in NBA Cup play with a 113-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Ball left the game in the the final 2:30 after landing on the foot of Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein while they were fighting for a rebound.

Minnesota made 17 of 39 3-pointers (43.6%) and outrebounded the short-handed Thunder 40-30. Oklahoma City was playing without injured 7-foot-3 rookie Aday Mara (shin contusion).

McDaniels made 11 of 15 shots and was four of five from beyond the arc for the Timberwolves (14-5), who have won 10 of their last 12 games.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nique Clifford (18) chase the ball during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, in Oklahoma City. Nate Billings/AP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points and Ajay Mitchell added 25 for the Thunder (10-9), who have dropped six of nine amid the loss of three starters to long-term injuries.

Oklahoma City overcame a poor-shooting first quarter by outscoring the Timberwolves 37-21 in the second for a 53-47 halftime lead. Gilgeous-Alexander had 12 points in the quarter, including nine in the final three minutes.

The advantage grew to 73-63 on a 3-point play by SGA, but Minnesota responded with a 24-10 run to close out the third quarter. McDaniels made a pair of shots from distance, including a 26-footer at the buzzer to put the Timberwolves in front 87-83.

Oklahoma City pulled to within 105-104 on a 3-pointer by Mitchell but could not get any closer after that.

Timberwolves: Host Memphis on Friday night.

Thunder: Play at Milwaukee on Saturday night.