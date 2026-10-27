Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards to undergo knee procedure, will miss up to 2 months, ESPN sources says
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will undergo a procedure on his right knee and miss up to two months, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.
The team listed Edwards as questionable for Wednesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors due to right knee injury maintenance.
The guard scored 47 points in Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Charania, who cited ESPN sources, said Edwards will undergo an arthroscopic procedure.
The guard played a career-low 61 games last season and had trouble with both knees.
This is a developing story and will be updated.