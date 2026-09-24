4 Your Weekend: What to do in Minnesota on Sept. 25-27

WCCO is tracking everything you can go out and do 4 Your Weekend, including several fall festivals across Minnesota.

Fall festivals this weekend:

Carters' Farm Fall Fest (Park Rapids)

Autumn Acres (Janesville)

Harvest Fun Days (Foley)

Sever's Fall Festival (Shakopee)

Fall Fest (Lake City)

Other weekend events:

Friday

St. Croix River Floating Cinema (Stillwater)

Minnesota Zoo Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular (Apple Valley)

Twin Cities Arab Film Festival

ROCtoberfest (St. Louis Park)

Saturday

Kids Building Minnesota (Mall of America)

Hastings Market Fall Festival (Hastings)

Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival (Hudson, Wis., Saturday and Sunday)

Maple Grove Oktoberfest (Maple Grove)

Linden Hills Fall Festival (Minneapolis)

Art Scraps Block Party (St. Paul)

Take a Kid Hunting Weekend (Statewide)

Walk for Alopecia (Crystal)

Grill to Warm the Chill (Plymouth)

St. Paul Snow Summit

Twin Cities Record Show (Minneapolis)

Taste of Northeast (Minneapolis, Saturday and Sunday)

Full Moon Hike at the Arboretum (Chaska)

Sunday

Historic Hills House Tour (St. Paul)

True Crime Walking Tour (Mendota, Saturday and Sunday)

Hackensack Chainsaw Event (all weekend)

"Gangsterland on the Hill" St. Paul walking tour

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers (Target Field, Minneapolis)

Northwest Food Truck Fest (Champlin)