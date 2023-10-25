The projections for temps on Halloween are downright scary...

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- Last Halloween, our high temperature in the Twin Cities was sixty-five. This year, we won't get close.

Shoppers looking to scare up a costume have heard about the Halloween forecast.

"I know it's going to be a little on the cooler side," said Michael Defenbaugh of Hinckley.

Our NEXT Weather forecast has temperatures between 32 and 35 during the prime trick-or-treat hours from 6-8 p.m.

Cassie Vervair of St. Paul is glad her days of going door to door are over. Especially the colder years.

"My parents would be like try to work with something you can wear a jacket with and I was like no, I want to be a princess and they don't wear jackets," explained Vervair.

For those who don't want to cover up, there are options.

Costumes Plus owner Luis Berocay says onesies are a popular cold-weather choice for all ages.

"That is almost like a pajama and they're animals and different characters," said Berocay.

"I do love the onesie look and I think it does look very soft," said Vervair.

Here are a few other hacks to stay warm during trick or treating:

"The trick is to use a bigger costume so they can put more stuff underneath," said Berocay. "Some liquid heat, some hot chocolate is probably not a bad idea as well."

When we suggested something with spirits, Berocay smiled.

"That's an option as well. Maybe after the kids go to bed," he laughed.