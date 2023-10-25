NEXT Weather: Rain returns Wednesday night ahead of a taste of winter

MINNEAPOLIS — After a cloudy and mostly dry Wednesday, another push of rain works into the area this evening, lingering for most of Thursday.

Expect upwards of another inch of rain. With colder air already across northwestern Minnesota, it will fall as snow with a few inches expected.

The NEXT BIG THING is coming...Here's how to plan:

✅ TODAY: Dry, mainly cloudy, 50s/60s

🔶 THURSDAY: Rain (daily record possible), 50s

🔴 THU. NIGHT & FRIDAY: Falling temps and SNOW in NW #MNwx

We're on it, and we'll help you prepare for it with NEXT Weather on WCCO #WIwx pic.twitter.com/KgTAXomjZo — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) October 25, 2023

That chill moves into the Twin Cities Friday as the rain wraps up. With gusty winds, it will feel like the 30s all day.

Another weak system looks to pass through southern Minnesota on Saturday, which could even throw a few flakes around the metro. Halloween will feel more like Thanksgiving.

No accumulations are expected, but it will reinforce the cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s for the rest of the month.