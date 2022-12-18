The Ordway cancels Saturday "Beauty and the Beast" performances
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Ordway canceled its Saturday performances of Disney's Beauty and the Beast due to illness.
The show is set to resume Sunday with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is limited availability for tickets.
MORE: "Beauty & The Beast": The Ordway produces its first musical since 2019
The show is playing as part of Broadway at the Ordway through Saturday, Dec. 31.
