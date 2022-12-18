Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

The Ordway cancels Saturday "Beauty and the Beast" performances

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

"Beauty and the Beast" comes to Ordway
"Beauty and the Beast" comes to Ordway 03:22

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Ordway canceled its Saturday performances of Disney's Beauty and the Beast due to illness.

The show is set to resume Sunday with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is limited availability for tickets.

MORE: "Beauty & The Beast": The Ordway produces its first musical since 2019

The show is playing as part of Broadway at the Ordway through Saturday, Dec. 31.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 6:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.