The Local's "Gaelic Glow" is celebrating the holidays with an Irish twist

Many bars and restaurants around the Twin Cities are decked out for the holidays, but there's a new glow coming from downtown Minneapolis this year.

On the corner of 10th Avenue and Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, you'll find one of the largest Irish pubs in North America. The Local, which opened in 1997, is turning Christmas upside down with The Gaelic Glow.

"For the first time in 28 years, we decided to go big for Christmas. You can see we got all the trees hanging from the ceilings and the decorations hanging from the ceilings," said general manager Brad Johnson.

The unique holiday decor fits in perfectly with the uniqueness of the pub.

"All of the woodwork in here — the bars, everything — were built in Ireland and then shipped over," said Johnson.

Besides the holiday pop-up ambiance, there's a special menu and drinks. They're also hosting some shows.

"I have three specific types of shows, ticketed events that we'll do. One is called the 'wonderful whimsy,' (with) fire breathers, jugglers, tarot card readers. We have the 'sparkle sessions.' Lastly, we have 'Santa lunches,'" said Johnson.

It's all an effort to keep the magic alive on Nicollet Mall.

"Nicollet Mall has gone through some transformation as well in the past five years or so," said Johnson.

It's a transformation that Johnson and his team have adapted to, keeping the downtown landmark in business for years to come.

"It keeps the Irish Community involved; it keeps everybody just excited to keep coming through the doors," said Johnson.

The Gaelic Glow is open until the middle of January. It's free to enter unless there's an event going on.