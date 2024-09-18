Inside the Vikings, Week 3: Latest on receiver injuries, tough slate of games ahead and more

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings are one of nine NFL teams with a perfect record through two weeks of the 2024 season. Not even the most optimistic purple-wearing fans would've anticipated as much. But that's reality. So what's next?

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin has the latest insider takeaways.

News bits

Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson (quad contusion) is officially "day-to-day" after exiting Sunday's upset of the San Francisco 49ers. Neither he nor coach Kevin O'Connell appear overly concerned about the injury. CBS Sports HQ injury expert Marty Jaramillo estimates there's a 75% chance Jefferson suits up against the Houston Texans in Week 3.

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings is helped off the field against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images

Fellow wideout Jordan Addison, who missed Week 2 with an ankle injury, sounds more questionable. After also missing time in the preseason, he's unlikely to be rushed back as long as third-year reserve Jalen Nailor continues to show up as a viable downfield target for Sam Darnold.

Insider buzz

Aaron Jones is the big name in the Vikings' backfield, but don't discount Ty Chandler as a candidate to draw a near-even split in touches moving forward. O'Connell has always liked his burst, and the third-year backup has improved his vision every year since arriving in 2022, quickly finding space against the 49ers on Sunday. The Vikings aren't oblivious to Jones' medical history, and want to preserve both backs for the long run.

Ty Chandler #32 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images

The big picture

Sunday's statement win over San Francisco was big, confirming the Vikings can go toe to toe with superior lineups (and that Brian Flores has Brock Purdy's number). Sustaining this kind of gut-it-out success is easier said than done. With the Texans, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Detroit Lions on deck, we may find out very quickly whether the playoffs are, in fact, viable.

For now, to sit at 2-0, with Darnold registering as an above-average starting quarterback, and Flores effectively interchanging handfuls of new veteran defenders, is a winning testament to the infrastructure laid by O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Around the NFC North

The Packers (1-1) have a chance to gain more momentum before their upcoming Week 4 date with Minnesota, next up against Malik Willis' former team in the Titans (0-2). Willis looked comfortable operating Matt LaFleur's run-heavy game script during his first action replacing the injured Jordan Love. The Lions (1-1), fresh off a tight loss to the scrappy Buccaneers, could face more trouble this weekend, visiting the red-hot Cardinals (1-1). The Bears (1-1), who've yet to find any offensive rhythm with No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, will meet an equally mercurial club in the Colts (0-2).

The Vikings take on the Texans at US Bank Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at noon. You can watch the game on WCCO, with pregame coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.