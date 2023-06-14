Terry Brown found guilty in Seventh Street Truck Park bar mass shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A jury has found Terry Brown guilty of all counts in a 2021 deadly mass shooting in St. Paul.

Brown was convicted on Wednesday of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was also convicted of being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm.

Fourteen people were hurt and 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in October of 2021 when Brown and Devondre Phillips started shooting at each other.

Court documents say the dispute started over allegations of domestic abuse between Brown and his girlfriend. Phillips was found guilty of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder earlier this year. He's expected to be sentenced on June 23.

One of the guns used in the shooting was allegedly acquired through a straw purchase scheme, meaning that someone bought it legally and then sold it to someone else illegally. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed charges earlier this year against Fleet Farm accusing the chain of negligence when selling firearms.

Brown was convicted in 2018 of violating a no-contact order, which is a felony. He was barred from possessing a weapon at the time of the shooting.

Note: The video in the player above was recorded prior to the verdict and conviction.