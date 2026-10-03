Man arrested after 2 teenage girls accuse him of attempted abduction, sexual assault in Twin Cities

Authorities in the Twin Cities have arrested a man after a teenage girl reported that he tried to abduct her and another girl accused him of sexual assault.

According to Anoka County officials, the two reported incidents happened on Sept. 28.

At 2:05 p.m., a girl in Ramsey said that she was walking near Alpine Drive Northwest and Vicuna Street Northwest when a man in a car tried to abduct her. Then at 10:25 p.m. in Coon Rapids, another teenage girl said a man in a car chased her and sexually assaulted her near Northdale Boulevard Northwest and Marigold Street Northwest, Anoka County officials say.

Authorities obtained search warrants after they captured images of the suspected car. They arrested a 20-year-old man from Ramsey on Friday, officials say.

"From the first report, multiple law enforcement agencies worked nonstop to apprehend the suspect. It was a joint effort to minimize public threat and prevent the suspect from reoffending. The suspect is now in custody, and there is no ongoing threat to the public," Anoka County said in a statement.

The man has not been charged.

Sexual assault resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites:

• • National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC)