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Teenager in critical condition after water rescue at Minnehaha Falls

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
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Chloe Rosen,
Conor Wight
Conor Wight
Reporter
Conor Wight joined WCCO after cultivating his skills as an award-winning investigative reporter in Syracuse, NY. As a newcomer to Minnesota, he's excited to explore this beautiful state and all that the Twin Cities have to offer.
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Conor Wight

/ CBS Minnesota

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A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning at Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis. 

Officials were called to Minnehaha Regional Park around 5:15 p.m. Saturday for a technical rescue after a teenager, who was swimming with family, had gone underwater at the base of Minnehaha Falls, did not resurface. 

An officer on the scene and witnesses told WCCO that the teen was under the water for about 20 minutes before crews pulled him out.  

The Minneapolis Fire Department arrived on the scene and started rescue operations. Crews put on swift-water rescue suits and established safety lines before entering the water where the teenager was last seen. 

The teenager was found underwater by firefighters and taken to shore. Firefighters performed CPR and other life saving measures before taking the teenager to a local hospital. 

The Minneapolis Park Police say the area is not meant for swimming. 

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating, according to Park Police.

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