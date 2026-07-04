Teenager in critical condition after water rescue at Minnehaha Falls

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning at Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis.

Officials were called to Minnehaha Regional Park around 5:15 p.m. Saturday for a technical rescue after a teenager, who was swimming with family, had gone underwater at the base of Minnehaha Falls, did not resurface.

An officer on the scene and witnesses told WCCO that the teen was under the water for about 20 minutes before crews pulled him out.

The Minneapolis Fire Department arrived on the scene and started rescue operations. Crews put on swift-water rescue suits and established safety lines before entering the water where the teenager was last seen.

The teenager was found underwater by firefighters and taken to shore. Firefighters performed CPR and other life saving measures before taking the teenager to a local hospital.

The Minneapolis Park Police say the area is not meant for swimming.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating, according to Park Police.