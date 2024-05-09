Teen boy charged as adult in deadly Brooklyn Park Halloween shooting

Despite a deadly Halloween night, Brooklyn Park residents are finding ways to promote safety

Despite a deadly Halloween night, Brooklyn Park residents are finding ways to promote safety

Despite a deadly Halloween night, Brooklyn Park residents are finding ways to promote safety

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the murder of two teens last Halloween in Brooklyn Park, according to a complaint filed in Hennepin County on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old from Minneapolis is facing two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 16-year-olds Diriye Abdi Muhumed and Chardid Farah. He was also 16 at the time of the shooting.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2023, on the 7200 block of Zane Avenue.

A criminal complaint says the 17-year-old is one of two suspected shooters. Investigators allegedly found a text conversation on Muhumed's phone with the other suspect over a missing firearm. Threats were made by both parties, police say.

Court documents say Muhumed and Farah traveled to meet the two suspects shortly before the shooting. The two suspects are believed to have been armed with guns at the time of the meeting.

Charges allege that the 17-year-old boy struck Muhumed in the head with a gun and a struggle ensued. That's when the 17-year-old shot Muhumed in the chest, investigators say. At the same time, the other suspect shot Farah.

The two suspects fled the scene afterward. One of the boys was arrested less than a week later.

The second suspect has not been charged as an adult.

Inspector Elliot Faust with the Brooklyn Park Police Department called the intersection the shooting occurred in a "trouble spot" where violent crime has been "out of control."