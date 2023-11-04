Watch CBS News
Police say the teen injured in the deadly shooting in Brooklyn Park has died

By David Schuman, Chloe Rosen

CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police say that the second 16-year-old in Tuesday evening's shooting in Brooklyn Park has died. 

The shooting happened just after 5 P.M. Tuesday near 72nd and Zane Ave. North. 

Police have said that the neighborhood where the shooting took place is "notorious" for violent crime. 

Inspector Elliot Faust with the Brooklyn Park Police Department said earlier this week that his heart dropped when he found out where the shooting took place. He says the intersection is a "trouble spot" where violent crime has been "out of control."

READ MORE: Deadly teen shooting draws attention to "notorious" Brooklyn Park neighborhood

Police say they've arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting but don't believe the juvenile to be the shooter. It's the city's seventh homicide of the year. That's the most since they started tracking them in 2020.

They urge anyone with information to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department. 

November 4, 2023

