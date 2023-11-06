16-year-old boy arrested in connection to Brooklyn Park shooting that killed 2 teens

Despite a deadly Halloween night, Brooklyn Park residents are finding ways to promote safety

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police say an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting of two 16-year-old boys last week.

On Monday, police confirmed that a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the homicide and is being held for second-degree murder.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday near 72nd and Zane avenues. Sixteen-year-old Diriye Abdi Muhumed was killed in the shooting and another, Chardid Farah, died several days later from his injuries.

"The investigation has revealed that the individuals involved were known to each other, and this was not a random crime," police said.

Following the shooting, police said they also arrested a juvenile in connection to the incident, but didn't believe them to be the shooter.

Inspector Elliot Faust with the Brooklyn Park Police Department said last week that his heart dropped when he found out where the shooting took place. He says the intersection is a "trouble spot" where violent crime has been "out of control."

Officers have intensified efforts in the neighborhood over the last year or so, including partnering with Tekoa Cochran and The Village BP, a violence interrupter group the city contracts for $600,000.

It's the city's seventh homicide of the year. That's the most since they started tracking them in 2020.