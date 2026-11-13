Teen bicyclist seriously injured in crash with pickup truck in Becker County

A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after being struck by a pickup truck in northern Minnesota Thursday afternoon.

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the teenager was biking on County Road 123, about one mile south of State Highway 34 in rural Osage, Minnesota.

The young bicyclist suffered "significant injuries" in the crash, officials said.

Multiple agencies and a Life Link III helicopter responded to the scene, and the teen was airlifted to a Fargo, North Dakota, area hospital. His current condition is not known. His identity is being withheld since he is a minor.

The driver of the pickup, a 56-year-old Osage man, was not injured. Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor.

The crash is under investigation.