Taylor Swift, Twin Cities Pride sell out hotels and pack light rail

MINNEAPOLIS -- The excitement continues with night two of Taylor Swift's concert tour. Pride, the concert and an international Kiwanis convention are expected to bring in half a million people and a lot of money into downtown Minneapolis.

Some businesses are already seeing a boost.

Taylor Swift has clearly left her mark on the Canopy Minneapolis hotel. Swift lyrics now adorn the walls and there's even a spot in the hotel to make friendship bracelets. The hotel is located just a quarter-mile from the actual concert at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"This is a huge opportunity to showcase how amazing Minneapolis is to all the visitors that are coming this weekend," said Christy Loy, General Manager at Canopy Minneapolis.

Loy is both hotel general manager and Secretary of the Board for Meet Minneapolis.

"Compared to a normal weekend, we would probably be very close to sold out, but there's so much energy around what happening at U.S. Bank Stadium," said Loy.

Rooms became booked as soon as tickets were sold.

"I know that every general manager that I've talked to is sold out this weekend," said Loy.

Filled with those from bordering states, as far away as Tennessee and California.

Dylan Tastsides is from St. Louis and it's his first time seeing Swift.

"I'm looking forward to the folklore era the most," said Tastides.

"When a concert like this such as Taylor Swift, after what we've been through with the global pandemic and the opportunity for people to be traveling and experiencing these kinds of things together, as soon as a concert like this is announced, every city sees a crazy surge in demand," said Loy.

It's not just T-Swift, people are here for several other Twin Cities Pride events.

"Last night went about as well as we could have hoped for," said Kerr.

Drew Kerr with Metro Transit says the light rail helped empty the crowd within an hour after the concert ended.

"As good as you can hope for with an event this size," said Kerr.

Trains picked up fans until about 1 a.m., with an estimated several thousand taking the light rail.

"Of course it was a big big deal for a lot of people," said Kerr. "We wanted to be prepared and we were and thankfully the fruits of that labor showed up last night."

It's a chance to showcase the cities and bring in an economic boost.

"All of our guests are walking the Stone Arch Bridge, they're going to the Sculpture garden, and they're pouring really into the entire city," said Loy.