Man crossing street near Target Field fatally struck by vehicle

Minneapolis police say a man in his 40s died Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle near Target Field.

Officers with the First Precinct responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near Twins Way and 10th Street North at approximately 9:21 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police say the man was crossing 10th Street North when he was struck and killed.

Officers identified the driver who struck the man. Police say she remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.