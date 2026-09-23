Minneapolis residents weigh in on publicly funded stadium for Lynx, Wolves

At nearly 36 years old, Target Center now stands as the second-oldest NBA arena.

Meanwhile discussions about a new building, especially with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx's new owners, have been heating up.

At a panel Tuesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was asked if the city would pitch in to keep an arena downtown.

"I do anticipate there being a substantial public-private partnership in some form," Frey said.

The possibility of a new venue is drawing mixed reactions from residents.

"A new arena would bring a little more vibrancy downtown, certainly," said Minneapolis resident Cale Pieczyski.

"It's benefitting the community, the people, the fans, and so I think that's fair to ask for public funds to support a new arena," said Minneapolis resident Anna Grinde.

Still, not everyone is convinced a replacement is necessary.

Target Center underwent a major renovation completed in 2017, a project that cost $145 million. Critics argue taxpayers should not be asked to help pay for another major facility so soon after that investment.

"They just redid Target Center. If you look at it, it's nice," said Minneapolis resident Walter Henderson. "They upgraded it and everything. We spent millions on that, and here we are now again wanting to build a brand-new stadium."

Bloomington resident Evan Newcomb said while he sees the advantages of a new arena, he doesn't like it being funded by public money.

"I don't want to use the public funds because I feel like they should be used to improve the overall downtown area," said Newcomb. "Especially since these owners are so rich."

"We have a prime opportunity to put a new arena in the core of downtown and build something bigger around it," Frey said in a statement to WCCO. "Done right, this can mean more housing, more businesses, better public spaces, and more people coming downtown every day. The Wolves and Lynx are an essential part of the cultural fabric of our city, and this is a moment to create a destination that matches the energy they bring to Minneapolis."

No formal arena proposal has been announced. The Wolves' lease at the Target Center ends in 2035. ESPN reports they would have to pay $50 million to leave before that.