Target voluntarily recalling 2 types of baby wipes over contamination concerns

Target is voluntarily recalling two types of baby wipes due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with bacteria that may cause "serious and life-threatening infections," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.

The Minnesota-based company is recalling Up and Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes and Up and Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes. The products are predominantly used on newborns, infants and young children who are vulnerable to infection due to their immature immune systems, the federal agency said.

The manufacturer of the wipes, Sapro Temizlik Urunleri, and the company have received "a number of consumer complaints" alleging product discoloration and symptoms including skin and eye irritation, and infections "potentially associated with the use of the product," according to officials.

"In healthy individuals, use of the product on skin with minor lesions will more likely result in local infections, whereas in immunocompromised individuals, newborns, infants and young children, the infection is more likely to spread into the bloodstream, potentially leading to life-threatening sepsis or pneumonia," the agency said in a written statement.

The baby wipes were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com, the agency said.

According to officials, the company is recalling the Up and Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes with a manufacturing date code from Nov. 7, 2025, to May 5, 2026, and expiration dates between May 10, 2028, and Nov. 5, 2028, are being recalled in the following pack sizes and universal product codes:

20 Count: UPC 085239265956

72 Count: UPC 085239265949

216 Count: UPC 085239265963

800 Count: UPC 085239266137

1200 Count: UPC 085239266090

According to the agency, Up and Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes with a manufacturing code of Dec. 29 or Dec. 30, 2025, and expiration dates of June 29 or June 30, 2028, are being recalled in the following pack sizes and universal product codes:

72 Count: UPC 085239265970

216 Count: UPC 085239265994

800 Count: UPC 085239265987

Target is voluntarily recalling Up and Up Fragrance Free and Up and Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes over contamination concerns, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Anyone with the recalled products should stop using them and return them to any Target store for a full refund, the agency said.

Consumers with questions can call Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 anytime between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT.