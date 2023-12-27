Talking Points: Headlines that had you talking in 2023

Talking Points: How concerned should we be over artificial intelligence?

Talking Points: How concerned should we be over artificial intelligence?

Talking Points: How concerned should we be over artificial intelligence?

MINNEAPOLIS — Talking Points covered a wide variety of topics in 2023. Esme Murphy dived into the stories making headlines that impact our lives and our community.

Those topics ranged from the political fallout of a new war in the Middle East, to the legislation impacting your student's classroom, to a changing Minnesota landscape and much more. These are the stories for 2023, that affected you at home.

Mike Lindell & MyPillow

To start the year, Murphy spoke with MyPillow founder Mike Lindell about his run for the chair of the Republican National Committee. It came as Lindell faced a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie — as well as the FBI's seizure of his cellphone.

George Floyd's murder

In May, we reflected on what has and has not changed in the three years since the murder of George Floyd. Murphy checked in with the key voices in the fight for justice: prosecutor Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who won prosecutions for murder and manslaughter against all four officers.

George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, testified and sat through every hearing vowing justice for his family.

Local civil rights attorney and activist Nekima Levy Armstrong has been on the frontlines demanding accountability and reform in the Minneapolis Police Department after police brutality.

George Floyd's long-time girlfriend, Courteney Ross, is still grieving his loss every day.

Health risks from hazy skies

In June, our skies were consumed by thick orange smoke due to the Canadian wildfires.

On June 14, the Twin Cities had the worst air quality in the nation and the worst ever recorded here. Minnesotans with breathing conditions, children and teens, and anyone outside for long periods were at risk due to the poor air quality conditions.

In this edition of Talking Points, Esme Murphy learned why experts say it's only going to get worse.

Weight loss drugs come with a warning

In July, we dove into the new wave of medications patients are flocking to with hopes of losing weight. Two Twin Cities doctors told Esme Murphy these drugs can work, but they do have warnings. Dr. Iesha Galloway-Gilliam, medical director of Hennepin Healthcare's Comprehensive Weight Management Center, says the drugs are not a short-term fix.

Meanwhile, Dr. Michael Miedema, a preventative cardiologist at Allina, works to keep people from having heart attacks in the first place. He says the drugs should not be used for cosmetic use but rather an aid for dangerously overweight patients.

Another warning for many patients is the out-of-pocket costs. Most insurance policies do not cover the drugs.

The 27-year search for answers

It was a story that captured attention from all over the world. Sunday, October 22, 1989, 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted as he rode his bike a half mile from his St. Joseph home.

Thirty-four years later, his mother Patty Wetterling shared the journey for answers in her book "Dear Jacob, A Mother's Journey of Hope."

It's a blow-by-blow account of the investigation and how in the end it was Patty, blogger Joy Baker and survivor Jared Scheierl who put together the pieces that led to the case being finally solved.

COVID-19's lingering presence

COVID-19 killed more than 15,000 Minnesotans and 1.1 million Americans. We thought it was over, but now we are learning that COVID never really left us. We took a fresh look into the crippling and potentially deadly symptoms, and why so many cases are going undiagnosed.

An estimated 5% to 30% of people who had COVID are now at risk for long COVID. Just in Minnesota, that means more than 400,000 people could have or still have long COVID.

Currently, there's no cure for the aliment, but doctors say treatments are improving.

Divided American voters amid Israel-Hamas war

With the first presidential caucus just weeks away, the war between Israel and Hamas is threatening to divide American voters.

Minnesota Muslim leaders are amongst those leading an "abandon Biden movement" nationwide in key states including Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Talking Points airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., live on CBS News Minnesota.