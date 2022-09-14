Watch CBS News
MyPillow's Mike Lindell: The FBI seized my cellphone

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CHASKA, Minn. – The CEO of Minnesota-based MyPillow says FBI agents seized his cellphone Tuesday afternoon while he was outside a Mankato fast food restaurant.

Mike Lindell made the announcement on his online show Tuesday night, saying agents stopped him at the drive-thru of a Hardee's. He also showed what appears to be a search warrant and a grand jury subpoena.

Twitter-MyPillow-Lindell
Mike Lindell David Zalubowski / AP


The controversial ally of former President Donald Trump believes it's connected to his work trying to overturn the 2020 election.

The FBI's Denver field office confirms they executed a search warrant at a Mankato Hardee's, but they would not comment further.

On Monday, news broke that the U.S. Department of Justice served subpoenas to more than 30 former Trump officials and aides in connection to the January 6 insurrection.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 9:43 PM

