Talking Points: What does it take to become the 10 top-grossing State Fair food vendors

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- For the next 12 days, hundreds of thousands of people will come through the Minnesota State Fair's gates.

What does it take to get ready if you're one of their 300 food vendors?

In tonight's Talking Points, Esme Murphy talks with two of the most successful vendors as well as a new vendor. You might be surprised at some of the obstacles they have faced.

At the top of the Minnesota Fair food Chain is Martha Rossini, owner of Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar, who last year sold 3 million cookies a day. Before expenses, that's more than $4 million in cookies.

"Luckily, another factory took the recipe for our secret ingredient and duplicated that recipe," said Rossini, "so now we're so happy that our cookies are going to be exactly the way they've always been."

Rossini actually got rejected the first time she applied to the fair in the 70s. However, that's nothing compared to the successful Stephanie Shimp of the Blue Barn. She told us it took her nine attempts.

The Blue Barn is now seventh on last year's top fair money makers coming in at just shy of a million dollars. It's famous for always bringing in something new. This year, fairgoers can try hot fried Halloumi cheese sticks drizzled with hot honey.

"We'll do a little brainstorming session and say November, December, my business partner and I went to the Fancy Food Show last year in Las Vegas and you walk around there and you get ideas for trends. What's trending, what's hot," said Shimp.

Fair vendor newcomer Abdirahmin Kahin, owner and founder of the Afro Deli, also was rejected by the fair at first, but this year landed a coveted spot in the Food Building.

"I'm feeling very, very well. This has been a long time coming. We have tried a few times before. And finally we get there and we are so fortunate to be one of the new vendor this year," said Kahin.

This year a new CEO and General manager takes the helm of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Renee Alexander shares how she booked the musical acts for the Grandstand shows. Some are calling the best State Fair Lineup ever.

