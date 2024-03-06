Biden, Trump cruise to Minnesota primary wins, but not without clear warnings from voters

MINNEAPOLIS —Super Tuesday is in the books, with sweeping wins of all contests by President Joe Biden and a crushing performance by former President Donald Trump, who won every contest except for Vermont.

While securing wins in Minnesota, voters sent clear warning signs to both candidates.

Trump handily beat Nikki Haley by 40 points. But nearly 30% of Minnesota voters still cast ballots for Haley, many knowing she would not win the nomination. Haley has since suspended her campaign and has not endorsed Trump.

On the Democratic side, Biden won 69% of the vote but, in a surprise, the "uncommitted" vote came in second with 19%. This is seen to be largely in protest of Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips came in third with 8%. He has since suspended his campaign and, unlike Haley with Trump, has endorsed Biden.

What's not clear is where the "uncommitted" votes on the Democratic side and the Haley votes for the GOP will end up in the general election.

"Minnesota looks like it's now in play as a swing state again. And the reason why I say that is that, with 19% of the vote going for 'uncommitted' for Joe Biden in the Democratic primary, this potentially changes the equation," Hamline Professor David Schultz said.

Democratic analyst Abou Amara says Minnesota's "uncommitted" vote could be the ultimate warning for Biden.

"If he doesn't do some significant work between now and the election, that may cost him the election," Amara said.

Republican analyst Amy Koch says it's not at all clear if all of Haley's voters will now vote for Trump, for a third-party candidate or will be just as impactful by staying home.

"Just as the 'uncommitted' were the surprise of the night, Nikki Haley coming in with 30% and actually winning in Vermont (are) some bad news in the cards as well for Donald Trump," said Koch. "What is he going to do with those Republicans and can he bring them home?"

