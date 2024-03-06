Election dynamics unfold as Nikki Haley suspends campaign following Trump victory Former Ambassador Nikki Haley is suspending her campaign for president today. It comes as CBS News projects Trump to win all of yesterday's GOP contests except Vermont, which Haley did take. Come November, a current president is now all but certain to face off against a former president for the first time in more than a century. Democratic strategist Ashley Etienne and Republican strategist Terry Sullivan break down what this election cycle could bring.