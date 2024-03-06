Biden, Trump cruise to Minnesota primary wins, but not without clear warnings from voters (part 1) Super Tuesday is in the books, former President Donald Trump handily beat Nikki Haley by 40 points. But nearly 30% of Minnesota voters still cast ballots for Haley, many knowing she would not win the nomination. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden won 69% of the vote but, in a surprise, the "uncommitted" vote came in second with 19%. Hamline Professor David Schultz weighed-in on the "uncommitted" votes on the Democratic side and the Haley votes for the GOP will end up in the general election.