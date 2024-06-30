Rep. Omar talks 5th Congressional District rematch, continued support for President Biden after debate

MINNEAPOLIS — Early voting is already underway for Minnesota's primary and one of the biggest contests is in the 5th Congressional District where Rep. Ilhan Omar is in a rematch with former Minneapolis City Councilman Don Samuels.

Omar, who is running for a fifth term in Congress, almost lost to Samuels in August 2022. Samuels came within 2,500 votes of beating Omar.

The district contains all of Minneapolis and surrounding inner ring suburbs. It's one of the most Democratic districts in the country and that's why the August primary is such a big deal. The winner of the primary has historically easily won the November election.

This primary election, Omar is leaving nothing to chance. She is already running ads and has more campaign staff working throughout the district, including the suburbs and she has been having far more in-person events in the district.

Omar is once again facing criticism about her positions on Israel. Writing on X back in October, Omar condemned the Hamas attack after it happened, but has since drawn fire for some of her comments, including a recent one where she said some pro-Israeli demonstrators are pro-genocide.

Omar was a guest on WCCO Sunday Mornings.

"There have been so many folks who have examined it. Whether its human rights investigators, whether it is the ICJ [International Court of Justice] and the ICC [International Criminal Court], the assessment is that there is genocide currently being carried against the people of Gaza and we need to do everything that we can," she said.

Omar says she continues to support President Biden's reelection bid despite his shaky debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

"The president is our only chance to continue to defend reproductive rights, to make sure our democracy is intact and to make sure that this criminal does not become president of our country," she said. "We have to do everything that we can to make sure that we are pushing Biden across the finish line in November."

A CBS News poll found that an increasing number of voters don't think he should be in the running after the debate.

Omar is in a good financial position going into the primary. According to federal filings, she has raised nearly $5 million and has more than $2.5 million left in cash for the campaign.

Samuels has raised $750,000 and has $230,000 in cash on hand.

Journalist Dalia Al-Aquidi is the Republican party's nominee in the race.

Minnesota's primary election, which determines the candidates who will appear in the general election, will be held on Aug. 13. The presidential primary for Minnesota took place in March.

