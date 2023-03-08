Talking Points: Legalizing recreational cannabis in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Democrats have pledged that they would pass recreational marijuana this session with their new majorities in both chambers, which helps clear a path for the effort previously stymied by Republicans.

If passed, Minnesota would become the 22nd state to legalize marijuana joining the 21 states and Washington D.C. as early as August 1.

Esme Murphy spoke with the bill's author, Senator Lindsey Port of Burnsville, about the decriminalization of marijuana, expunging low-level cannabis convictions and the financial setup required in Minnesota. Sen. Port addressed concerns from the medical community and law enforcement as well as legal amount for personal use.

Currently, the bill would legalize the purchase, sale and use of recreational cannabis for Minnesotans age 21 or older. Medical professionals like Dr. Sara Polley, the director of youth programs at Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, warns marijuana used can cause serious changes in the brain not just for kids but for young adults up to the age of 25.

For those of you thinking the marijuana business could make you rich, Ashley Picillo, the CEO and founder of Point Seven Group, says the reality is far from that. Picillo debunked common misconceptions about joining the marijuana industry and explained the complexities of taxation for these opening dispensaries.

