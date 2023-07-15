Suspect dies after pursuit, crash in Barron County

BARRON, Wis. -- One person is dead after a law enforcement pursuit in western Wisconsin on Friday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said U.S. Marshals were assisting Barron County deputies during a pursuit of a suspect on Highway 8.

The pursuit came to an end around 2:30 p.m. after the suspect collided with a car on the side of the road. Officers used "less lethal options" when the suspect refused to get out of the car.

When officers approached the car, they found the suspect with a gunshot wound, the DOJ said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers discharged their firearm during the incident, according to the DOJ. There was a firearm inside the car.

The incident was captured on body camera video, and no officers were injured. The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.