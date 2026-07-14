Suni Lee announces return to gymnastics 2 years before Los Angeles Olympics

Gold medalist Suni Lee is making a run at a third Olympics.

The St. Paul, Minnesota, gymnastics star announced she is returning to the sport on Tuesday, about two years out from the Los Angeles Games.

Lee, 23, the 2020 all-around champion and a six-time Olympic medalist, posted a video on Instagram saying that she's "back in the gym."

"I know what I'm capable of," she says in the video. "I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get there."

After winning in Tokyo, Lee was diagnosed with a debilitating kidney disease that at times caused her to question if she would ever return to competition.

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lee helped the Americans win team gold while earning bronze in the all-around and uneven bars.

Lee was the first Hmong-American gymnast to compete in the Olympics.

She's the latest member of the 2024 Olympic team to announce she is eyeing a shot at LA. Jade Carey is among the gold medalists who already have returned to competition.