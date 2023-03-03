Watch CBS News
Sun Country, flight attendant union reach agreement

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sun Country Airlines announced on Friday that they've come together with the union representing their flight attendants to reach an agreement in principle for a new collective bargaining agreement.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents more than 600 of the airline's flight attendants.

Together they'll work together to finalize language in the collective bargaining agreement in the next 30 days.

"We are pleased with the progress we have made to reach an agreement that significantly improves our members' wages and working conditions," said Sun Country IBT Negotiating Committee. 

"This Agreement in Principle delivers much deserved improvements for our flight attendants and supports Sun Country's ability to operate a safe, high-quality airline positioned to grow profitably," said Sun Country Vice President Matt Hoiness.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 1:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

