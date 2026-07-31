WWE supporters gather in downtown Minneapolis for fan event ahead of SummerSlam

Professional wrestling will be taking over Minneapolis on Saturday and Sunday.

World Wrestling Entertainment's SummerSlam will have two nights of bouts and matches inside U.S. Bank Stadium. But before that, SummerSlam is setting up shop inside the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The SummerSlam Takeover event, which is basically a meet-and-greet experience for the fans, began on Friday. And the WWE has millions of fans.

It kicked off at 10 a.m. when Women's World Champion Liv Morgan paraded in and got fans fired up. The SummerSlam Superstore is at the event, too, and has a vast collection of signed memorabilia, collectibles, shirts, hats and replica championship belts.

WWE fans with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam Takeover in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on July 31, 2026. WCCO

For a lot of fans WCCO talked with, including Tevon Lockett from Chicago, SummerSlam is well worth the road trip.

"It's the biggest party of the summer! SummerSlam! We just saw Liv Morgan not too long ago. I'm going to see Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, it's the biggest party of the summer, man," Lockett said.

Kaiya Thao, another WWE fan, said, "I'm a fan of wrestling, and I watch it with all my brothers and it's really cool to see all the merchandise and all that stuff."

Events like this are a major economic boost to downtown Minneapolis.

It doesn't hurt that famous wrestlers with Minnesota ties, like Tiffany Stratton and Brock Lesnar, are scheduled to make appearances at U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend.