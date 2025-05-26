These summer water safety reminders could help keep people safe

Memorial Day saw picture-perfect conditions to hit the water.

"Last couple of years it's been hit or miss, and I've just been happy to see it this nice," said Jeff Pung from Minneapolis.

Whether by boat or jet ski, Minnesotans like 14-year-old Brayden Yopp and his 12-year-old brother Ethan are making the most of it.

"We were going to the bay over there to try and catch some fish," said Brayden Yopp.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a few safety reminders for anyone heading out onto the water.

Do a thorough check of all safety equipment.

By law, there should be enough life jackets for each person on a boat.

Life jackets should fit and be in good condition, and are required for children under ten.

The DNR highly suggests wearing a life jacket instead of just bringing it. Experts say 90% of boating fatality victims did not wear one.

"We have our life jackets very available. Sometimes if it's a very windy day, we'll wear our thin ones that just inflate if you pull it," said Zoe Rimstad from Richfield.

Even Rimstad's dog Rocco has a life jacket.

"He's actually jumped in once or twice," said Rimstad.

"We have our life jackets on the boat, so in case something happens, we have our life jackets," said Brayden Yopp.

The DNR also suggests leaving the alcohol on the shore. Just like driving, the legal limit for boating while impaired is at .08.

"You've always got to be cautious during the holiday weekends. It's not as bad during a traditional weekend, but the holidays, a lot of people consume a lot of alcohol, going to a lot of the different bars and restaurants on the lake," said Pung.

The DNR urges boaters to own their wake.

"A lot of people, they don't slow down in no-wake zones. We've seen that quite a bit, especially our place over here on Lake Minnetonka. It's posted really strongly, "No wake," and they just barrel right through it," said Pung.