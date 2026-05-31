Summer-like temperatures to wrap up the end of May

Temperatures on Sunday will feel very similar to Saturday with a high in the low 80s. There is another chance for light rain in the southeast part of the state. That rain pattern could move towards the metro in the afternoon, but nothing heavy. The rain would be light.

WCCO

The temperatures will climb again on Monday and continue to rise throughout the week. The week will stay warm, in the 80s, and the next best chance for a real solid rain is Thursday.