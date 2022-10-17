Study: Most Americans willing to pay more for quality products

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new study finds the average American is willing to pay more than the listed price - if the product lasts.

A poll, commissioned by Slickdeals and conducted by OnePoll, found that the top things most would pay more for - if they last longer than average - are cars, kitchen appliances, cookware, TVs and phones.

Over 60% said they have been burned by buying a cheap version of a product before.

Click here for more on the study.