Study: Most Americans willing to pay more for quality products

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new study finds the average American is willing to pay more than the listed price - if the product lasts.

A poll, commissioned by Slickdeals and conducted by OnePoll, found that the top things most would pay more for - if they last longer than average - are cars, kitchen appliances, cookware, TVs and phones.

Over 60% said they have been burned by buying a cheap version of a product before.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 8:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

