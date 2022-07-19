Study: 35% of American air travelers find it annoying when stranger strikes up conversation

MINNEAPOLIS -- We know more people are flying again after pandemic restrictions eased up. And, that has people getting annoyed with their fellow travelers.

A new survey shows 45% think travelers are less self-aware and are more rude now than they were before 2020. But, 2 out of 3 people are up for starting a conversation with a stranger sitting next to them.

Another interesting finding: 94% think it's OK to bring smelly food with them onto a plane. But 90% say it's not OK to take off your shoes and socks while flying.

