Study: 35% of American air travelers find it annoying when stranger strikes up conversation
MINNEAPOLIS -- We know more people are flying again after pandemic restrictions eased up. And, that has people getting annoyed with their fellow travelers.
A new survey shows 45% think travelers are less self-aware and are more rude now than they were before 2020. But, 2 out of 3 people are up for starting a conversation with a stranger sitting next to them.
Another interesting finding: 94% think it's OK to bring smelly food with them onto a plane. But 90% say it's not OK to take off your shoes and socks while flying.
Read more about the study's findings here.
