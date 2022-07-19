Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Study: 35% of American air travelers find it annoying when stranger strikes up conversation

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 19, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 19, 2022 01:20

MINNEAPOLIS -- We know more people are flying again after pandemic restrictions eased up. And, that has people getting annoyed with their fellow travelers.

A new survey shows 45% think travelers are less self-aware and are more rude now than they were before 2020. But, 2 out of 3 people are up for starting a conversation with a stranger sitting next to them.

Another interesting finding: 94% think it's OK to bring smelly food with them onto a plane. But 90% say it's not OK to take off your shoes and socks while flying. 

Read more about the study's findings here. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 8:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.