Stillwater PD seek help locating missing person, George Musser

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Police in Stillwater are requesting the public's assistance after a person went missing early Saturday morning.

According to police, George Musser was last seen at Brian's Bar in downtown Stillwater at around 2:10 a.m. Saturday morning. He was last seen wearing a stocking cap, dark blue jeans and dark gray flannel shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Washington County Dispatch at 651-439-9381.