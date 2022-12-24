Watch CBS News
Stillwater PD seek help locating missing person, George Musser

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Police in Stillwater are requesting the public's assistance after a person went missing early Saturday morning.

According to police, George Musser was last seen at Brian's Bar in downtown Stillwater at around 2:10 a.m. Saturday morning. He was last seen wearing a stocking cap, dark blue jeans and dark gray flannel shirt. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Washington County Dispatch at 651-439-9381. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

December 24, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

