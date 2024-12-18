Twin Cities man who identifies as "sovereign citizen" charged with possessing explosives

Police search for motive in Wisconsin school shooting, and more headlines

STILLWATER, Minn. — A traffic stop in the east Twin Cities metro over a revoked driver's license led to the discovery of explosive devices and criminal charges against an East Bethel man who identifies as a "sovereign citizen."

The Washington County Attorney's Office charged the 46-year-old suspect last month with felony possession of firearms and explosive devices. He also faces gross misdemeanor drug and traffic violation charges.

According to the criminal complaint, the man was pulled over in early November on Highway 36 in Oak Park Heights after a city police officer ran his license plate and determined he wasn't allowed to drive.

The man was arrested for not having a license or insurance card, with two previous convictions for such violations in the past 10 years.

Before his vehicle was towed, officers found two apparent explosive devices inside: One comprised of nine "small CO₂ canisters with wicks attached to them by tape," according to the complaint, and "a white PVC pipe approximately 8 inches in length, with caps screwed on both ends."

The complaint states the suspect told police they were for his "rocket hobby." The St. Paul Police Bomb Squad was called to the city impound lot to investigate, determining nine of the devices were "cricket bombs."

Warrants for the suspect's vehicle and his Stillwater hotel room led the bomb squad and investigators to find two three-ring binders containing information on explosive making, including one with "a front page that had a title of 'List of Pyro Chemicals and Terms,'" the complaint states.

Investigators also found numerous phones, tablets, laptops and thumb drives, in addition to a bag of methamphetamine and a safe containing rifle ammo. More tubes, primers and an unsecured grenade were also recovered, as well as a U.S. passport with someone else's name.

The criminal complaint states several items were also found connected to the sovereign citizen movement, whose adherents are classified by the FBI as "extremists" with domestic terrorist leanings.

The suspect allegedly told investigators he was living in the hotel after being evicted from a property across the St. Croix River in Houlton, Wisconsin.

Besides past driving-related offenses, the complaint states he was convicted of making threats of violence in 2014.

If convicted, the man could face up to 27 years in prison.