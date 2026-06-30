St. Paul resident's special connection to the Declaration of Independence

Whether it's celebrating or saluting, July 4 is one of America's biggest days. This Independence Day marks 250 years since 40 East Coasters decided to sever their colonies from English control.

It took a letter to the monarchy and it took guts, as Stephen B. Young explains.

"All the men who signed the Declaration were committing an act of treason against King George," he said.

As an author and law professor, this Vietnam veteran and St. Paul resident knows a lot about U.S. history because for him, it's family history.

"Probably my most famous ancestor right now for the 4th of July is Lewis Morris because he signed the Declaration," Young said.

At best guess, Lewis Morris is Young's seventh great-grandfather.

Morris' wealthy family had close ties to the Crown, but after graduating from Yale, Lewis started protesting British power.

"Apparently Lewis Morris said, 'Damn the consequences, give me that pen,'" Young said.

His New York estate was ransacked soon after, but his convictions were clear.

"I think the family at that point, they had that sort of what became the famous American characteristic of independence," Young said. "We are responsible for ourselves. We work hard. We respect other people. We try to do a good job. We don't listen to kings."

Those are values Young says led him to fight in Vietnam, where he met the love of his life. Now, their descendant, their grandson, Ezra, an art student at the University of Minnesota, designed the shirt that funded St. Paul's first fireworks in 10 years.

When asked what he thought his ancestors would say, Young said, "It was good what we did. We started something."